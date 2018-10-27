OKC Thunder Haunts the Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thunder players handed out treats and took photos with trick-or-treaters on Saturday afternoon at the Oklahoma City Zoo’s 35th annual Haunt the Zoo event.

Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Steven Adams, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, Jerami Grant and Raymond Felton handed out treats and wristbands, and took photos with guests at the Buggin’ Out booth – and were appropriately dressed in animal and bug costumes.

Following the event, the players got a behind-the-scenes look at the elephants and grizzly bears.