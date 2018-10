× Pittsburgh synagogue shooter identified

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Officials have identified synagogue shooter as 46-year-old Robert Bowers.

Bowers is said to be a Pittsburgh resident.

Police say Bowers was armed with an AR-15 and several handguns. He is in custody, and police are investigating a motive.

At least eight people have been killed in Saturday morning’s shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, according to NBC reports.