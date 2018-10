× Pontotoc County man arrested in OKC after fatal shooting

– One man is now in custody in Oklahoma City after fatally shooting a person near Old Highway 99 and High School Blvd. in Byng.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian says shooting suspect, 20-year-old Zachary Perkins, was found and arrested in Oklahoma City around midnight.

He fled on foot after fatally shooting the victim.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.