‘Remember in November’ education rally at the Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY – More than 100 people gathered at the State Capitol on Saturday for the “Remember in November” education rally.

“They were dejected and tired and didn’t achieve what they wanted to achieve,” said organizer Marcie Falcone about the walkout back in April. “And so I thought, you know what, let’s go back and let’s try this one more time right before it’s time to vote.”

Many people said the rally was not about political parties, but rather the big picture—education.

“I don’t believe in straight-party voting,” said Marcie Falcone. “ I think it should be abolished because not all parties have candidates that agree with you and every candidate will have something that you agree with and some things that you don’t.”

Falcone says the future is at stake.

“Our kids are our future,” said Falcone. “They’re going to be the next presidents. They’re going to be the next doctors, the next lawyers, the next cashiers, whatever. They need to be taught well.”

Drew Edmondson, the Democratic governor candidate, also spoke at the rally.

“2,600 emergency-certified teachers in our system today. That is the teacher shortage in the state of Oklahoma,” said Edmondson. “That’s what results in classes being cut from the curriculum. That’s what results in class sizes that are supposed to be 20 or less that are now 30 or 35 or higher.”

Donelle Harder, spokesperson for Republican governor candidate Kevin Stitt, sent News 4 this statement.

“Kevin Stitt got into this race to deliver change that puts Oklahoma on the path to being Top Ten in job growth and education. We can’t keep recycling the same career politicians, same broken promises, and same failed political solutions that have left Oklahoma in last place for decades. Kevin Stitt’s education plan was created by listening to teachers, education leaders, and parents across the state, and he will continue listening and bringing all stakeholders to the table to move our state forward in this very foundational, critical category.”