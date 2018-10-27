× Sooners Lead K-State After One Quarter

Oklahoma’s football team leads Kansas State 17-0 after one quarter on Saturday at Owen Field in Norman.

The Sooners took the opening kickoff and went 69 yards in 7 plays to a score, with Kyler Murray passing to a wide open Grant Calcaterra for a 35-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 OU with 12:56 to play in the first quarter.

After forcing K-State to punt after three downs, Oklahoma got more points on their second possession.

A 22-yard run by Trey Sermon set up a 32-yard field goal by Austin Seibert to give the Sooners a 10-0 lead with 7:30 to play in the first quarter.

After another OU defensive stop, the Sooners got a big play, as Murray threw to a wide open CeeDee Lamb for an 82-yard touchdown to extend Oklahoma’s lead to 17-0 with 1:35 to play in the first quarter.

Murray is 7-for-9 for 164 yards and two touchdowns.