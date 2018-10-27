× Tiny trick-or-treaters celebrate at Children’s Hospital

St. Louis, MO (KMOV) — The smallest patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital got to celebrate Halloween a little bit early Saturday.

“He’s mommy’s superhero,” said Krystal Deloach of her 10-week old son who was born at 27 weeks.

Baby Raymond was one of about 50 NICU babies that got to play dress up, with Deloach opting for the Batman costume.

The March of Dimes offered a selection of costumes for the families to celebrate baby’s first Halloween, including butterflies, ladybugs, and several different superheroes.

“It’s just a nice way of helping us get through the holidays and enjoying it and making it fun again,” said Deloach. “It’s not just a hospital. It feels like home. Can’t take them out trick-or-treating but at least you can celebrate the holiday still.”

After getting dressed up, Children’s Hospital and the March of Dimes offered a mini photo shoot for each baby.