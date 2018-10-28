× 150 Oklahoma crime victims advocating for SQ 794, Marsy’s Law

OKLAHOMA CITY – The question of victim’s rights will be left up to voters in November as they cast their votes for or against State Questionn 794, commonly known as Marsy’s Law. The law would guarantee certain rights for crime victims, but some argue the law would further inequalities in the justice system.

“If you haven`t been a victim of crime yet, the likelihood that it could happen to you in the future or somebody you know is probably relatively high,” said Marsy’s Law For Oklahoma Executive Director Kim Moyer.

Moyer is working to get the law passed with 150 crime victims, including the family of Duncan teen Alyssa Wiles. In 2013, Wiles’ ex-boyfriend murdered her in her sleep. Now her family members are just some who insist victims and their families should have a voice with the prosecutor or judge if they want in criminal proceeding, just one of several requirements the state question would require.

The law would expand and make mandatory certain rights for victims, including alerting victims to upcoming hearings related to their case, and alerting them to the release of perpetrators or the accused. It would expand those who are considered victims to include others, like family members. The law would also require someone to explain to a victim what their rights are, as well as provide information about restitution programs.

“If you find out about that early, then crime victims can take advantage of that restitution to pay for things like funeral expenses, crime scene cleanup, unmet insurance needs,” Moyer said.

But opponents, including the ACLU, argue it would worsen an already unfair legal system. ACLU of Oklahoma Deputy Director Allie Shinn said in a statement”

“Our Constitution rightly protects the rights of the accused to limit the state’s power when seeking to deny individuals of life, liberty, and property. This state question is the wrong mechanism for advancing victims rights. Granting crime victims rights equal to the accused in criminal proceedings undermines due process and if passed would almost certainly exacerbate already alarming inequalities in our criminal legal system. There are much more effective ways to protect the dignity and rights of victims. We must strive to do so in a way that honors the Constitution and does not pit the interests of victims against the rights of the accused.”

But Moyer insists it’s just about providing victims equal rights.

“The rights shouldn`t just extend to people who are accused of perpetrating a crime,” Moyer said. “The rights need to extend to people who are directly impacted by the crime.”

State Question 794 is one of five state questions on the ballot November 6.