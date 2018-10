CHANDLER, Okla. – Officials are investigating after a woman’s body and a vehicle were recovered from a lake in Chandler.

Officials tell News 4 they received a call from a fisherman Sunday morning who spotted the vehicle in Bell Cow Lake.

Authorities have not released many details but say a woman’s body and a vehicle were found in the lake.

Officials and the medical examiner’s office will investigate to determine the woman’s identity and a cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.