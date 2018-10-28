Going out Halloween night? Remember these safety tips

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department is reminding residents of some simple safety tips to make sure everyone has a safe and fun Halloween.

Police recommend trick-or-treating on October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The police department’s bike team will provide additional patrols in neighborhoods across the city during that time.

Here are some safety tips you can follow, whether you’re out trick-or-treating or driving, on Halloween night:

For pedestrians

  • Trick-or-treat in your own neighborhood. Plan a trick-or-treating route in a familiar, well-lit area
  • Ensure trick-or-treaters are accompanied by an adult and walk in groups
  • Make sure children and accompanying adults wear bright, easily visible costumes and clothing and carry a flashlight or some other alternative lighting source
  • Never go into a stranger’s home or accept a ride from someone you don’t know
  • Walk on sidewalks wherever possible, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe and to prevent accidents or injury
  • Always cross the street at a corner or an intersection using traffic signals and crosswalks, and remember to look both ways before entering the roadway

For motorists

  • Drive slowly, eliminate distractions and remain attentive in neighborhoods. Many young children are out for the evening, especially during the peak hours of 5:30 to 7 p.m.
  • Use EXTREME CAUTION when driving in areas where street lighting is poor or in case of inclement weather
  • Enter and exit driveways carefully as children are quickly moving through these areas
  • Utilize a designated driver if you plan to attend a Halloween party where alcohol will be served

If you see any safety concerns or suspicious behavior, call the Norman Police Department using 911 or the non-emergency line: (405) 321-1444.