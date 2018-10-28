Going out Halloween night? Remember these safety tips
NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department is reminding residents of some simple safety tips to make sure everyone has a safe and fun Halloween.
Police recommend trick-or-treating on October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The police department’s bike team will provide additional patrols in neighborhoods across the city during that time.
Here are some safety tips you can follow, whether you’re out trick-or-treating or driving, on Halloween night:
For pedestrians
- Trick-or-treat in your own neighborhood. Plan a trick-or-treating route in a familiar, well-lit area
- Ensure trick-or-treaters are accompanied by an adult and walk in groups
- Make sure children and accompanying adults wear bright, easily visible costumes and clothing and carry a flashlight or some other alternative lighting source
- Never go into a stranger’s home or accept a ride from someone you don’t know
- Walk on sidewalks wherever possible, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe and to prevent accidents or injury
- Always cross the street at a corner or an intersection using traffic signals and crosswalks, and remember to look both ways before entering the roadway
For motorists
- Drive slowly, eliminate distractions and remain attentive in neighborhoods. Many young children are out for the evening, especially during the peak hours of 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Use EXTREME CAUTION when driving in areas where street lighting is poor or in case of inclement weather
- Enter and exit driveways carefully as children are quickly moving through these areas
- Utilize a designated driver if you plan to attend a Halloween party where alcohol will be served
If you see any safety concerns or suspicious behavior, call the Norman Police Department using 911 or the non-emergency line: (405) 321-1444.