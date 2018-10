× I-44 ramp closes at I-235, I-235 ramp closes at NE 50th

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two major ramps in the metro will be closing Sunday night as part of an ongoing construction project.

The eastbound I-44 off-ramp to southbound I-235 will be closed, and the southbound I-235 off-ramp to NE 50th will be closed from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday for a widening and resconstruction project.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.