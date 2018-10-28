× Investigation underway after two people killed in single-vehicle crash, Norman police say

NORMAN, Okla. – Norman police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash over the weekend.

Just after 11 a.m. Saturday, on 60th Ave. between Lindsey and Highway 9, Norman police responded to a single-vehicle, double fatality collision.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Police say the roadway was closed for several hours as officers investigated the scene.

Authorities have not released any other details.