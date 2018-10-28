Motorcyclist dies after three-vehicle collision in Tulsa County

SPERRY, Okla. – Officials say a 54-year-old man died from his injuries after a three-vehicle collision near Sperry, Oklahoma, Sunday morning.

The incident happened just before 4:45 a.m. on US75 near Sperry.

According to FOX 23, the 27-year-old driver of a Chevy Impala, “was going westbound on 106th street and failed to yield to traffic on the highway when he hit a motorcycle that then ran into a red Chevy Cruze.”

A report states the motorcyclist died at the scene, and the driver of the Chevy Cruze was not injured.

The driver of the Chevy Impala did not stay at the scene, FOX 23 reports, but was later turned into police by his mother. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. His condition while driving is still under investigation.

Police say he could face charges in the incident.

The cause of the collision was due to failure to yield.