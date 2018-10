× Sooners Move Up, Cowboys Getting Votes in New Polls

Good news for both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in the new college football polls released on Sunday.

OU moved up one spot in both the Associated Press and coaches polls to #7.

Oklahoma State is receiving votes in both polls after the Cowboys’ 38-35 upset over previously 6th-ranked Texas on Saturday night.

OSU is the equivalent of 34th in the AP poll and 35th in the coaches poll.