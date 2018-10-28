× Thunder Break Through Against Suns With First Win

The sun is shining for the Oklahoma City Thunder for the first time this season after beating the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, 117-110, giving OKC their first win of the season in five games.

Three Thunder players scored at least 20 points, with six in double figures as the Thunder took the lead late in the first quarter and never trailed again.

Paul George and Russell Westbrook both had 23 points, with George hitting four 3-pointers.

Nerlens Noel started in place of the injured Steven Adams and put up big numbers with 20 points and 15 rebounds.

The Thunder took a 10-point lead after the first quarter, led by 14 at halftime and by 20 after three quarters.

OKC shot 51 percent from the field and forced 22 Suns turnovers.

Patrick Patterson came off the bench to score 17 points, his most in a Thunder uniform, while Jerami Grant had 14 points and Dennis Schroder 12.

The Thunder improve to 1-4 on the season after losing their first four games for the first time in history.

OKC finishes their four-game homestand Tuesday night, hosting the L.A. Clippers at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.