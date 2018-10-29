12-year-old Oklahoma girl with big heart spends birthday money on animals at Purcell Animal Shelter

PURCELL, Okla. – A 12-year-old girl had a different idea in mind for birthday gifts this year.

Emily Sterling recently turned 12, but instead of asking for something for herself, she asked for money so that she could buy items for animals at the Purcell Animal Shelter.

So, she ended up buying toys, treats, food, litter and more for the all of the animals at the shelter.



She also returned to the shelter last week and spent hours playing with the puppies and kittens.

“This is one very special girl who will grow up to be an amazing person who’s heart is filled with love and compassion,” the shelter said on Facebook.