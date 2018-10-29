24-year-old Poteau man dies in fiery crash

SPIRO, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 24-year-old Poteau man.

Just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 24, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an accident along Hwy 59, just west of Spiro.

Investigators say 24-year-old Tyrell Matheny was driving his 2005 Chevy Silverado eastbound on the highway when he went left of center, hitting another vehicle head-on.

The second vehicle ended up in a ditch, while Matheny’s vehicle partially blocked the roadway. Moments after the accident, Matheny’s truck burst into flames.

Sadly, Matheny died as a result of the crash.

At this point, authorities say they are still investigating what caused Matheny to go left of center.