About 100 wheels stolen from local car shop; man tries to sell them to another store

OKLAHOMA CITY - The search is on for a local car shop burglar.

The owners of Best Price Auto Salvage in Oklahoma City said someone stole about 100 wheels from them Saturday night and even tried selling them to another store on Sunday.

The manager at Best Price Auto Salvage said they got a call from Monster Brothers Auto Recycling on Sunday morning.

They said someone tried to sell them tires with 'Best Price Auto' on the tag. They didn't buy them but knew it was a red flag.

After hearing his shop may have been burglarized…

“We come over here to come check it out, and it's all wide open and we're like, oh, someone hit us pretty hard on this one,” said Salvador Martinez.

Martinez walked in his storage facility Sunday to empty shelves, broken cameras, locks cut and tons of inventory missing.

“Shocked,” he said. “It's a place that you come to work, and the space is invaded by somebody.”

Martinez said it seems like the burglary was thoroughly planned out. They also tried to hot wire a forklift.

“They're just trying to find the easy way out. It's not fair,” he said.

But, a fellow business owner up the road caught a man on surveillance video that police would now like to speak with about the crime.

The owner at Monster Brothers Auto Recycling said the man in the red shirt walked up to him and asked if he wanted to buy some rims.

They walked to an apartment complex across the street, and he said there were a few wheels in the back of a white truck with 'Best Price Auto' tags on them.

He said, when the man mentioned he had about 75 to 100 of the rims, he walked away.

Martinez said he's thankful they called them after that.

“It's good to know that in Oklahoma, as small businesses, that we work together in order to stop crime like that,” he said. “It's a big deal honestly.”

Martinez said it was a major setback for the business. He hopes the neighborhood will be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

“We're a community here in Oklahoma City,” he said. “If they see something suspicious happening, I'd like for them to tell us. We are always on the lookout for people."

If you have any information on the burglary, call Oklahoma City police.