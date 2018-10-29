Arkansas officials investigating after puppy shot in head with arrow dies

WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. - Two sisters are hoping their story will lead to answers as to why their 8-month-old puppy was shot through the head with an arrow over the weekend.

Shanda and Allison Harris say Daisy, a mixed breed, was found lying on the side of a road with an arrow through her head and neck - barely alive and in pain.

They took Daisy back home and say their only choice was to put her down.

"She [Daisy] was scared she could barley move," the girls told KFSM.

They immediately called the Crawford County Sheriff's Department to report the incident. The department is now investigating.

"Don't leave your animals outside by themselves because you can't trust nobody these days," said Shanda and Allison.

Those responsible could face a felony charge.

Investigators have the arrow, and are working to develop any leads.