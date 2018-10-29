Cooking with Kyle: Hot spiced cider

Chilly temperatures will have goblins, ghosts and parents looking for a warm-up after trick-or-treating. This easy, slow cooker recipe will cook while trick-or-treating, and be ready and aromatic when the kids return.

Added bonus for adults: slip 1-1.5 oz of rum into each serving for a more adult treat!

Ingredients

1 gallon fresh apple cider (in refrigerated section along with fruits and vegetables)

1 navel orange, squeezed

1/2 lemon, squeezed

1/2 C brown sugar OR 1/4 t Stevia powder

8 whole cloves

6 whole allspice

3 cinnamon sticks

1/4 t ground nutmeg

Directions