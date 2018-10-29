Cooking with Kyle: Hot spiced cider

Chilly temperatures will have goblins, ghosts and parents looking for a warm-up after trick-or-treating. This easy, slow cooker recipe will cook while trick-or-treating, and be ready and aromatic when the kids return.
Added bonus for adults: slip 1-1.5 oz of rum into each serving for a more adult treat!
Ingredients
- 1 gallon fresh apple cider (in refrigerated section along with fruits and vegetables)
- 1 navel orange, squeezed
- 1/2 lemon, squeezed
- 1/2 C brown sugar OR 1/4 t Stevia powder
- 8 whole cloves
- 6 whole allspice
- 3 cinnamon sticks
- 1/4 t ground nutmeg
Directions
- Place ingredients into slow cooker. Give a nice whisk. (May also use a non-aluminum, covered pot)
- Turn slow cooker on high heat, cover and allow to come to a simmer. The cider should simmer, covered, for an hour or more. (Kyle likes 2 hours)
- Serve warm in mugs or goblets.
- Garnish if desired with orange slices and additional cinnamon sticks.