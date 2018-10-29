Cooking with Kyle: Hot spiced cider

Posted 4:30 pm, October 29, 2018, by , Updated at 05:08PM, October 29, 2018

Chilly temperatures will have goblins, ghosts and parents looking for a warm-up after trick-or-treating. This easy, slow cooker recipe will cook while trick-or-treating, and be ready and aromatic when the kids return.

Added bonus for adults: slip 1-1.5 oz of rum into each serving for a more adult treat!

Ingredients

  • 1 gallon fresh apple cider (in refrigerated section along with fruits and vegetables)
  • 1 navel orange, squeezed
  • 1/2 lemon, squeezed
  • 1/2 C brown sugar OR 1/4 t Stevia powder
  • 8 whole cloves
  • 6 whole allspice
  • 3 cinnamon sticks
  • 1/4 t ground nutmeg

Directions 

  1. Place ingredients into slow cooker. Give a nice whisk. (May also use a non-aluminum, covered pot)
  2. Turn slow cooker on high heat, cover and allow to come to a simmer. The cider should simmer, covered, for an hour or more. (Kyle likes 2 hours)
  3. Serve warm in mugs or goblets.
  4. Garnish if desired with orange slices and additional cinnamon sticks.