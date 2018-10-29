Couple in viral Yosemite proposal photo found, photographer says

CALEDONIA, Mich. – A Michigan photographer who photographed a proposal in progress at Yosemite National Park by accident says the couple has been found!

Matthew Dippel said he was shooting the beautiful landscape at the park, when he noticed two people in his shot, one on bent knee. But when he went to look for the couple, they were nowhere to be found.

“Honestly, I couldn’t believe what was happening,” he said.

Dippel accidentally captured the proposal, saying it was a raw moment he had to get.

“I didn’t have a lot of time to act, and I already had my settings ready to go and I just pointed my camera at them and snapped away,” he said.

Dippel said he rushed to find the couple, asking several people at the park that day if they knew the man and woman in the photo. With no luck, he took his search to the internet.

Twitter help, idk who these two are but I hope this finds them. I took this at Taft Point at Yosemite National Park, on October 6th, 2018. pic.twitter.com/Rdzy0QqFbY — Matthew Dippel (@DippelMatt) October 17, 2018

Days went by and still no sign of the couple until Dippel announced on Twitter on October 27 that he found the couple.

“UPDATE: I FOUND THEM. Everyone meet Charlie and his fiance Melissa the happy happy couple that was out on the point in my Taft Point Proposal. In short, I captured the second proposal, the more special and official one in Charlie’s words.”

Dippel says he wishes he could meet them in person, but is happy to be able to share the moment with the couple.