× Deadline for Hinton wind farm mitigation plan extended for a third time

OKLAHOMA CITY –A deadline for a mitigation plan for a proposed wind farm near Hinton has been extended a third time.

Earlier this month, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced an agreement between NextEra Energy Resources and the Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission to halt construction of a wind farm at the moment.

Officials say the wind farm was being constructed along a route of airspace used by the United State Air Force for training. Now, the Federal Aviation Administration will complete an investigation to make sure there will be no hazards to anyone involved.

The OSMPC claims that the wind farm violates an amendment to the Wind Energy Development Act that took effect earlier this year. The changes to the law require a determination by the federal government that planned wind turbine construction has no military impact, or has an approved mitigation plan from the Department of Defense, before a wind farm is constructed or expanded.

Originally, the deadline for the plan was Monday, Oct. 15. However, Hunter announced that the state was extending the deadline for NextEra Energy and the Department of Defense to reach an agreement.

The new deadline is set for Monday, Nov. 5.

“The OSMPC and Attorney General Hunter are committed to doing what is necessary to ensure a positive outcome in this matter, while safeguarding the airspace used to train members of the Armed Forces,” said OSMPC President Michael Cooper. “The airspace used for training is one of the military’s most vital assets. Disrupting it in any way threatens to weaken our national defense.”