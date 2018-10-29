Firefighters: Call 911 for emergencies, not the fire station

OKLAHOMA CITY – It is a trend that is concerning firefighters across Oklahoma City.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say several fire stations have reported receiving multiple phone calls from people reporting emergencies.

Instead of calling 911 to report an emergency, firefighters say many people are calling the fire stations directly.

However, officials say that all emergencies in Oklahoma City need to be reported to 911. Trained dispatchers have the tools to dispatch the closest and most appropriate resources, along with helping identify where emergencies are located.

“This is a very serious situation that could result in delayed responses, or worse, no response at all unless corrected,” a release from the fire department read.

Authorities warn that firefighters are not always at the fire station, so they may not even be there to answer those emergency calls.