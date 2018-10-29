× KISS announces final tour ever; set to stop in Oklahoma City in 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Calling all KISS fans – the band has announced that they will launch their final tour ever in 2019. The initial announcement was made a month ago on NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

The “End of the Road World Tour” will kick off January 31 in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

For decades, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and say this tour is dedicated to the millions of KISS Army fans.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable,” said KISS.

The tour will stop in Oklahoma City on February 26, 2019, at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Tickets to the general public go on sale November 2 at 10 a.m. local time.