Man arrested after alleged rape at Halloween party

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested at a Halloween party over the weekend on an accusation of rape, police say.

On October 28, just before 1:15 a.m., police responded to a house in Oklahoma City in reference to a rape call.

According to a police report, the victim told police she and her husband were at the house for a Halloween party and had been out drinking before arriving.

She said she had too much too drink and walked to a bedroom to “take a nap.” The report states the victim’s husband and a witness would periodically check on her.

The victim says she woke up when she felt a man next to her in the bed and knew it was not her husband.

A police report states the man told the victim he wanted to take her clothes off, but the victim told him she did not want that. The report states the man, later identified as Kevin Jones, 33, then allegedly raped the victim.

Police say Jones had a “very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and person,” and was “very intoxicated and very incoherent.”

He was arrested on a charge of first-degree rape.