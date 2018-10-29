Man arrested after allegedly threatening to “bash” neighbors’ heads with sledgehammer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla. -- An Enid man is facing charges after police say he assaulted his neighbors and threatened to "bash" their brains out with a sledgehammer.

Teryl Sean Kirkpatrick, 50, has been arraigned in court on two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of resisting an officer.

According to court documents, Enid police officers were sent to the 300 block of Parker Drive on Oct. 20. When they arrived, Kirkpatrick was standing in his driveway with a sledgehammer in his hands. Three other people were standing in their garage a few houses down.

Kirkpatrick had "bloodshot watery red eyes and was very unsteady on his feet," the affidavit reads.

Referring to his neighbors, police say Kirkpatrick told them his neighbors "are keeping me up" and were threatening him. Authorities, however, say the suspect never answered how his neighbors were threatening him.

The victim told police she and her 15-year-old son were outside when Kirkpatrick threatened to "bash their brains out." In a written statement, she told police she and her husband had been listening to music in their driveway when Kirkpatrick pulled into his driveway and started "staring at their car in an aggressive manner" and eventually walked over to their garage.

The victim's husband and Kirkpatrick began arguing, when she took her husband into the house.

When the victim came back outside, she said she found her 15-year-old son "leaning up against the car" and Kirkpatrick holding the sledgehammer and threatening him.

He is due for a bond appearance on Dec. 3.