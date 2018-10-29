× MercyMe 2019 tour coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – MercyMe’s 2019 tour is coming to Oklahoma City next year!

The band’s “Imagine Nation Tour” will stop at in more than 30 cities nationwide and also travel with fellow GRAMMY nominee Crowder and multiple GMA Dove Award nominee Micah Tyler.

MercyMe just collected their seventh AMA nomination following two previous wins.

And, the box office shattering film, I Can Only Imagine, which is inspired by frontman Bart Millard’s real-life story in the song ‘I Can Only Imagine,’ is now up for a People’s Choice Award.

The Imagine Nation Tour will be in Oklahoma City on March 30, 2019, at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.