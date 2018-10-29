Metro woman tracks down thief online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City mother took it upon herself to get her stolen items back when her storage locker was burglarized and her items sold on Facebook.

"It's very difficult to sit and watch items that don't have value to other people but have value to you just kind of go one by one," Krystle Ritterhouse said.

Ritterhouse is talking about watching some of her prize possessions be sold of online. It started when she said she got a call from their storage facility, telling her that her locker had been broken into.

"Anything they could grab. It was crazy," she said.

The storage facility had video of the burglary.

"Ironically, they gave me the name of the person that was on the surveillance because she had rented a unit the day before and then used her code to get in," Ritterhouse said.

The woman was 46-year-old Amber Cohuoj.

Ritterhouse then called police and filed a report, but then she went to work herself, searching online for her items.

"I went on to Facebook, and searched the name and found that she had been actively selling things on her timeline and through Facebook Marketplace," she said.

Ritterhouse then waited for her stuff to pop up - the furniture, jewelry clothing and shoes that had been stolen.

"It was frustrating at first because you are watching your things get picked off one by one, they are getting sold and you have no control over it," she said.

The most frustrating thing for Ritterhouse that was stolen were the baby pictures and drawings done by her now 8-year-old boy.

"A lot of my child's memories of when he was born, and some of the things he had made," she said.

Rittenhouse then went back to detectives with the screen grabs and, after a few days to connect the dots, Cohuoj was arrested and Ritterhouse was able to go back to the crook's house and find some of her items.

Ritterhouse's advice to others...

"Our police departments are overwhelmed with other things going on, so the more work we can kinda help do on the back end of things and say, hey, I saw this, this is my item, it does really help them," she said.

Ritterhouse said she found out Cohuoj has done the same thing in Texas and Kentucky. She said the weirdest thing when she went into Cohuoj's house to claim her things - her flowers were already in Cohuoj's vases and her picture frames already in use on the walls.