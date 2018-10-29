× Norman police investigating deadly crash that claimed two lives

NORMAN, Okla. – Police in Norman are investigating an accident that claimed the lives of two people this past weekend.

Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to an accident along 60th Ave. S.E., just south of Lindsey St.

Investigators believe that a 2008 Dodge Viper was heading southbound on 60th Ave. when it lost control, and went into a broad slide. The vehicle went off the roadway and ended up hitting a tree on the west side of the road. Upon impact, authorities say the vehicle was split in half.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of the driver and a passenger inside the car.

Authorities identified the men as 49-year-old Jeffery Muehring and 41-year-old Gregory Higgins, Jr.

The crash is currently under investigation, but police believe speed played a factor in the crash.