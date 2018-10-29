× Officials: Strange device found in Seminole not an explosive

SEMINOLE, Okla. – Bomb technicians were called to a home in Seminole after a strange device was found outside of a home.

Officials with the Seminole Police Department tell News 4 that a homeowner found a device in their backyard and brought it into the house.

Once the device was inside the home, a relative spotted it and called the police department.

Authorities then called the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad for help investigating whether the device was dangerous.

Investigators say the device was dismantled and was not an explosive device. However, we do not know exactly what it was at this point.