String of accidents on I-40 in Oklahoma City leaves one person dead

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a string of wrecks, including one fatal, on a busy highway Monday morning.

OHP troopers responded to the scene of at least four wrecks around 5 a.m. near I-40 and Meridian and I-40 and MacArthur.

Officials believe a commercial vehicle was traveling westbound, possibly a semi, when it lost a tire and rim. The tire and rim then hit a pickup at I-40 and Meridian eastbound, killing the driver of the pickup instantly.

They say the tire and rim continued to travel, hitting an SUV that then rolled over onto the shoulder, as well as a tanker truck under the bridge near MacArthur and another car on the ramp.

OHP says they are looking for the driver of the commercial vehicle, and believe that person may not know they caused the wrecks.