× OHP investigators asking for public’s help after series of wrecks along I-40

OKLAHOMA CITY – Investigators are asking for the public’s help after a series of wrecks along a busy interstate on Monday morning.

Just before 5 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers learned of multiple crashes along I-40, between Portland Ave. and MacArthur Blvd., in Oklahoma City.

When troopers arrived on scene, they found a pickup truck on the inside shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-40, just east of Meridian Ave. Inside the truck, they discovered the body of a woman.

Investigators say the truck appeared to have suffered significant damage to the windshield.

Troopers also saw a white SUV overturned just east of MacArthur Blvd., on the south side of I-40. Just west of MacArthur Blvd., troopers located a BMW with significant damage to the driver’s front end.

Oklahoma City police say that a five-axle semi-truck was headed northbound on MacArthur Blvd. when the top of the trailer was hit by a wheels assembly that appears to have come off a vehicle on I-40.

Investigators believe all of the accidents occurred because of a wheel assembly that came off a semi-truck traveling along I-40.

OHP investigators are now seeking information from witnesses at the scene, witnesses who may have seen a wheel and tire come loose from a vehicle or business owners who may have video of I-40, between Portland and MacArthur.

Authorities say they also want to speak with any business or repair shop that was called to repair a semi-trailer truck wheel assembly on Monday.

If you have any information on the wrecks, call OHP at (405) 425-2323.