× Oklahoma teen injured in vehicle crash in Choctaw County

SOPER, Okla. – A 17-year-old was flown to the hospital in serious condition after a vehicle crash in Choctaw County early Monday morning.

It happened on United States Highway 70 at around 12:40 a.m. near Soper, Oklahoma.

Officials say a 17-year-old was driving westbound on the highway, along with two passengers, another 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, all from Oklahoma, when the vehicle “departed the roadway to the left and struck a tree.”

The 17-year-old passenger was pinned for approximately 20 minutes before being freed by fire crews using the Hurst Tool.

Authorities say the driver was sleepy and fell asleep at the wheel.

The driver and 16-year-old passenger were treated and released. According to a report, the 17-year-old passenger was flown to a hospital in Texas in serious condition after the accident occurred.