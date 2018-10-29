Organizers: 7,000 gifts needed for ‘A Very Giving Christmas’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Although Halloween is just days away, a pair of organizations are seeking volunteers who are already in the Christmas spirit.

Sunbeam Family Services and Catholic Charities Oklahoma City are teaming up to bring holiday cheer to 500 Oklahoma City families in need through ‘A Very Giving Christmas.’

As part of the program, Sunbeam will host St. Nick’s Shoppe from Dec. 12 through Dec. 15 where chosen families can shop for toys and other gifts at no cost.

At this point, organizers say they need new, unwrapped gifts for children of all ages. Most needed gifts include action figures, baby dolls and gift cards.

Organizers say they are also in need of volunteers who can decorate St. Nick’s Shoppe, greet families, help families select their gifts and wrap gifts.

“Donors and volunteers create a warm, festive and joyful shopping experience for families who are financially unable to purchase presents for their family,” said Jim Priest, chief executive officer of Sunbeam. “We are honored to serve families through this partnership with Catholic Charities, as well as support from donors and volunteers in the community.”