OU head coach Lincoln Riley addresses NFL rumors

NORMAN, Okla. – It’s a rumor that many Sooner fans have heard throughout the years, but now Lincoln Riley is hoping to put it to rest.

After word began spreading that the Cleveland Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson, rumors began to swirl about who exactly would be his replacement.

Analysts wondered if OU head coach Lincoln Riley would be considered for the position, especially considering his close ties with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

However, Riley put those rumors to rest recently.

“Not right now. You know, you sit there and answer these questions, and I always want to be truthful. The truth is for me is I love Oklahoma. I love coaching here, I love college football. I certainly don’t have that itch right now. I don’t know that I ever will, but I’m never gonna be a guy that’s gonna stand up here and say, ‘No way, no how will any of these things ever happen.’ I don’t know that but I know right now I could care less about the NFL. We’re trying to win this game and trying to make a run that we all think we have in us right now,” Riley said.