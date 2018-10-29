Pittsburgh County teacher busted for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH COUNTY, Okla. - A special education teacher has been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Nichole Kay Hamm was charged Sunday with trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and obstructing an officer.

The man Hamm was caught with, Anthony Michael Grant, was also arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling where CDS is kept or sold, obstructing an officer and unlawful use of surveillance cameras for the purpose of avoiding detection while committing a felony.

According to court documents, McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to Grant’s home in Porum with a search warrant. When they arrived, Grant and Hamm were there and neither let the deputies in for several minutes. When they finally surrendered to deputies, the affidavit states Hamm told police there was marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside, but investigators found a lot more than that.

Nine bags containing a a white crystalized substance were found, which turned out to be 276 grams of methamphetamine. The search also turned up syringes, a glass smoking pipe, digital scales and baggies.

There was even a jet ski that had been reported stolen by a McIntosh County man. Hamm allegedly told deputies “she had the jet ski earlier in the day and was pulling it with her pickup truck.”

Deputies said Hamm told authorities she is a special education teacher.

News 4 reached out to the Canadian Public Schools located in Pittsburgh County, where she teaches. Superintendent Michael Broyles said, through email:

“We did have a certified teacher arrested over the weekend for a complaint of drug charges. The teacher's court date is set for some time in January and has not bonded out to our knowledge. We will be working closely with law enforcement to address the situation as we continue to gather facts.”

When asked whether she would return to teaching after bonding out, Broyles said:

“When she is bonded out, I will have a meeting with her as part of the investigation into this matter. Based on the findings of that investigation, I will make a recommendation to the board of education based on those findings.”