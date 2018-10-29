× Police identify man killed in southeast Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have identified a man whose body was found in southeast Oklahoma City.

On Oct. 26, dispatchers with the Oklahoma City Police Department received a call about a shooting near S.E. 44th St. and Sunnylane Rd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of 42-year-old Steven Robertson outside of a home in the area.

Investigators say Robertson had been shot to death.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection to his death.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.