Prague woman dies in Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – A Prague woman died from her injuries after a vehicle crash late Sunday night.

The incident happened at approximately 10:15 p.m. on United States 62 eastbound near Prague.

Officials say 31-year-old Leanne Collier was traveling eastbound on US62 when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the left, “traveled in the ditch line, went through a fence and a pasture, striking multiple small tress.” Her vehicle came to a rest when it struck a creek bed.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash and Collier’s condition is still under investigation.