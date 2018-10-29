Strong message of social justice delivered at Oklahoma City church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A powerful message about social justice was delivered Sunday at The Parish Church in Oklahoma City.

"This has been a trying week in America, a tough week in America."

Speaking what's on his heart, Lawrence Ware, co-director of African-American Studies at OSU, reached out to a different audience on Sunday evening.

Referencing the recent mail bombs as well as murders in Kentucky and Pittsburg, he speaks to a small group at The Parish Church in Oklahoma City about how to deal with things that are often uncomfortable.

"It requires us to ask questions of 'What is happening? What's going on? What facts are staring us in the face, but we're just ignoring them?'"

Ware says that some forms or racism are blatant - but others do go ignored - whether it be an accident or intentional.

He says that sometimes when people hear something racially problematic, they find ways to brush it off.

"They'll be like 'Oh, grandma, you can't be that way. Stop it, grandma.' Then they rationalize it by saying 'Well, you know, grandma's just like that.'"

He says though, the best way to face the racism of others or ideas you may hold is head-on, which they did through open dialogue Sunday night.

"If you do sense those racially-problematic feelings within you, treat it like you would any other sinful stronghold that's in your life."

But, Ware says, it's important to keep the faith through it all.

“ United Voice mission statement: A coalition of Oklahoma’s media outlets, brought together in a united voice to promote a healthy dialogue on race.”