This Edmond engineer takes pumpkin carving to a new level.

EDMOND, OKLAHOMA -- Rick Parker and his wife built the house they live it.

He built the deck for his daughter's wedding.

As a civil engineer and 'do it yourself' wonk he can do all kinds of things.

"Way more hobbies than time," chuckles Rick.

But this time of year he turns his sharp mind and cutting tools to pumpkins.

"I used a clay loupe to take the skin off," Parker demonstrates. "I used to do a lot of clay sculpture. I haven't gotten to do it lately but still put the tools to use."

These are three he's already done this season, 'Speak, hear, and see no evil', plus an easy logo that only took him a few minutes.

"I kind of watch things on TV and think, I can do that."

During October evenings when it's dark kind of early, Parker sits down for a couple of hours, maybe eight to ten times before Halloween, to carve a face like this one he saw among a compilation of angry faces online.

Parker says, "I generally will try to over exaggerate one of the features to try to make it look funny."

The features are exaggerated but the innards stay intact.

These sculptures never penetrate to the messy stuff in the middle.

Rick admits, "I guess what I got tired of was digging all that stuff out of the inside. So this way I don't have to do that."

Over the past ten years or so Rick's strange collection of gourds has grown into something unique.

The might be creatures conjured from something he saw or an idea he might have had.

He knows he can't save them so Parker takes some time preserving them with photographs in a spooky kind of light.

Rick suggests, "You can give it a little shadow line to make it look real."

He gives a lot of them away.

His chickens get some to peck on, and he just sets a few others out in the woods to see what might come to feed.

This time of year restless hands can get into all kinds of mischief.

Scared or Angry?

It doesn't matter.

This Jack O'Lantern's fate is already sealed.

You can find more photos and a lot of Parker's insect photography on Instagram at rdpjcakes.