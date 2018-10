× Thunder Pick Up Option on Terrance Ferguson

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Monday they have picked up the option for a third year on the contract of guard Terrance Ferguson.

Ferguson is in his second season with OKC after being drafted in 2017.

He’s started all five games this season with Andre Roberson out with an injury.

Ferguson has averaged 3.0 points a game.

He’s originally from Tulsa, but went to high school in the Dallas area.