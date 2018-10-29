× Traffic: Southbound I-35 narrowed after crews discover hole in bridge

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers along a busy interstate may need to find an alternate route after crews discovered a hole in a heavily traveled bridge.

On Monday morning, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced that the eastbound I-44 off-ramp to southbound I-35 would be closed for several hours. Also, the left lane of southbound I-35 is closed between Wilshire Blvd. and N.E. 63rd St.

Crews say the closures are necessary after an 8-inch by 8-inch hole was discovered in the bridge. The lanes are expected to be reopened around 3:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Until that time, drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

