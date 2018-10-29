× Two Cowboys Honored by Big 12

Oklahoma State’s football team had two players honored by the Big 12 with weekly awards on Monday.

OSU quarterback Taylor Cornelius is the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Cornelius was 23-for-34 passing for 321 yards and three touchdowns, plus had 23 rushing yards and two scores in the Cowboys’ 38-35 upset win over Texas last Saturday.

It’s Cornelius’ first career weekly award from the conference.

OSU punter Zach Sinor is the Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.

Sinor averaged 45 yards on four punts, and had a 57-yard punt that pinned Texas to their own two-yard line late in the game.

It’s Sinor’s first weekly award as well.