Vandals steal Oklahoma man’s Halloween decorations, throw burning newspaper at home

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Although Halloween is just around the corner, a Broken Arrow man says a trio of Grinches targeted his home recently.

Like many Oklahomans, Robert Cook decorated his home for the upcoming Halloween holiday.

However, he had no idea that would make him a target for vandals.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night, Cook says he got a notification from his security camera that there was movement on his driveway.

When he checked the camera, he could see someone crossing his lawn and saw something bright.

When he went outside, he realized that the vandals had not only stolen a pair of projectors, but they had also thrown a newspaper on fire at his home.

“That’s not even the main concern. The main concern is the harm it could have caused to my property and family. The throwing of fire at the house where my wife and children are sleeping, that’s not acceptable,” Cook told FOX 23.

The burning newspaper landed near his front door, right under his 4-year-old son’s bedroom window.

“I have no idea what would possess them to throw fire at someone’s house,” he said.

Cook has filed a police report with the Broken Arrow Police Department.