Wrong number sends Jimmy John’s driver to the rescue of veteran

COLUMBUS, Neb. – While they may be known for being ‘freaky fast,’ one Nebraska delivery driver is being called a lifesaver.

It all started when Lisa Nagengast was trying to call emergency crews to get her brother help. Nagengast says her brother, Greg Holeman, had just undergone spinal fusion surgery in Columbus, Nebraska.

Nagengast had just arrived back home in Tampa when she got a call from Holeman. The veteran told his sister that he was in a lot of pain and was oozing blood.

At that point, Nagengast tried to call his social worker at the Department of Veterans Affairs. However, she accidentally dialed the wrong number and Jimmy John’s night manager, Jason Voss, was on the other end.

Nagengast says she apologized for the mistake, but Voss insisted that his crew could help.

A short time later, Jimmy John’s delivery driver Zach Hillmer arrived at Holeman’s residence and rushed him to Columbus Community Hospital.

Hillmer, who served in the Navy, says he was just glad that he could help a fellow veteran.

“You could hear the relief in her voice that something was going to get done. That was kind of nice just to hear that, That made it all worth it,” Hillmer told KETV.

Days after his good deed, Jimmy John Liautaud called the store and asked HIllmer about his car.

That’s when he learned that Hillmer was driving a 1991 Chevy Cavalier with 160,000 miles on it.

Liautaud decided to present Hillmer with a new Ford Escape.