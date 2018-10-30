3 Indiana children struck, killed by truck at bus stop

ROCHESTER, Ind. – State Police say three children were struck and killed by a pickup truck in northern Indiana as they were about to board a school bus.

Sgt. Tony Slocum says four children were preparing to board a Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. bus about 7 a.m. Tuesday when they were hit by the pickup truck headed in the opposite direction near Rochester, about 100 miles north of Indianapolis.

WNDU reports police confirm the stop-arm on the bus was out at the time of the incident.

Slocum says three of the children died at the scene and the fourth was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The three children who died are from the same family, two twin 6-year-old boys and their 9-year-old sister, according to WNDU. The fourth child is an 11-year-old boy.

Slocum didn’t say which school the children attend.

The Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation released a statement regarding the crash saying:

“Our school corporation has suffered a tragedy this morning. We have learned of three student fatalities and one student seriously injured and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital as they were hit by a vehicle while boarding their bus. We have deployed all school counselors to meet the emotional needs of our staff, students and parents. We are awaiting to learn more confirmed details but wish to ask the community to come together to pray for the families, our students and our staff.”

Police are interviewing the woman who was driving the pickup.

Slocum calls the accident a “terrible tragedy.”