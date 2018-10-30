Beaten Yukon woman speaks out, alleged attacker Adrian Vargas still on the run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - A 19-year-old woman is recovering after she said her ex-boyfriend beat her, dragged her down the street by her hair, and told her he was going to kill her. Her alleged attacker, 23-year-old Adrian Vargas, is still on the run. On Thursday, Alyssa Ruffalo opened up to News 4 about her brutal attack, and the fear he’s going to come after her if he’s not caught.

On Thursday, Vargas led Yukon police on a high speed chase with Alyssa in his truck. He crashed and ran away, and he hasn’t been seen since.

Alyssa is still in the hospital and spoke to News 4 on the phone.

She said she was in a relationship with Vargas for seven months, during which time he was emotionally and physically abusive.

“I finally got the courage to leave,” Alyssa said.

But on Thursday, he showed up uninvited and unwanted, so she ran.

"He grabbed me by my arms and he was telling me ‘why are you scared of me? I’m not here to hurt you, I would never hurt you," Alyssa said.

When she told him she didn't want anything to do with him, she said he started crying.

"Bawling his eyes out and was telling me that he didn’t want me to stop talking to him," Alyssa said, "that he needed me, he didn’t want to live without me."

But she had had enough.

"He’s threatened to kill me multiple times, I told him leave me alone or kill me already," Alyssa said. "I was sick of him thinking he can do whatever he wants, and show up, and harass me, and torment me everyday."

Alyssa said Vargas warned her he would kill her.

"'And I know where to hide you because I’ve been watching enough murder T.V. shows to know how to get away with that,'" Alyssa said he said.

That's when he started hitting her. Alyssa said he punched her 20 to 30 times in the head.

"I was screaming at the top of my lungs," Alyssa said. "I was blocking my face as much as I could, kept screaming so someone could find me before he could kill me."

Then she said Vargas grabbed her by the hair on top of her head and dragged her down the street to his car, her clothes ripped off of her in the process.

"He kicked me in my head a few times, tried to knock me out again," Alyssa said.

She said he stuffed her in the passenger seat of his truck and they sped off, but she wasn't giving up.

Alyssa said she kicked him in the head, and tried to break off the gear shift. She said she was even pulling the steering wheel, causing the truck to nearly run off the road.

Finally, after seeing police lights behind her, she summoned the courage to kick the door open and try to escape.

"He looked at me, he said 'If you jump out of this car you’re going to kill yourself,'" Alyssa said. "I told him, 'What do you care? You’re going to kill me anyway.' And I just jumped out."

She said she didn't want him to have the satisfaction of killing her.

"I just didn’t want him to get to kill me because he didn’t deserve to kill me," Alyssa said. "If I die, I die. At least I tried. I tried to save my life."

Alyssa said she was told by doctors that she likely hit the back of her head on the curb which caused her brain to bleed and put her in critical condition. She's been in the hospital since the attack with nearly every bone in her face broken.

"All because I just didn’t want to talk to him anymore," Alyssa said.

Now she's terrified to be released from the hospital, desperate for Vargas to be caught before he can come after her again. Police don't have leads on where he may be, but they believe he is still in the metro area.