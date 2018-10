× UPDATE: All clear given after multiple agencies investigate a suspicious package at Mustang post office

MUSTANG, Okla. – All-clear given after multiple agencies investigate a suspicious package at Mustang post office at 600 N. Mustang Rd. just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say they have checked the envelope and tests were negative.

The envelope was deemed suspicious because the return address had been ripped off.

Officers are now clearing the scene.