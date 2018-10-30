Chase suspect who escaped OHP arrested weeks later after allegedly bragging about incident 

TULSA, Okla. – A suspect who led Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers on a chase last month has been arrested after he allegedly bragged about the incident to several people.

According to FOX 23, on September 28, troopers spotted a driver, later identified as William Fredrick, 21, going 137 mph in a 60 mph zone on I-44 in Tulsa. When troopers attempted to pull the driver over, he would not stop and blew through red lights and passed cars on the shoulder of the road.

Later that same night, a trooper spotted Fredrick again and tried to pull him over, but Fredrick did not stop, and sped through neighborhoods at 100 mph. The chase stopped when Fredrick got on the Broken Arrow Expressway.

On October 22, officials received a tip that Fredrick was bragging about the incident and the tipster knew where he lived.

Troopers tracked Fredrick down later that week to a fast food restaurant where a police helicopter spotted his car in the parking lot. He left the fast food restaurant and went home where he was met with troopers.

He allegedly admitted to being involved in the chase. He told troopers he didn’t want jail time or a ticket and that he was scared.

Fredrick was booked into the Tulsa County jail on more than 15 complaints including eluding and reckless driving.