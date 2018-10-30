× Devon Ice Rink opens next week in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Halloween is just one day away, but city leaders in downtown Oklahoma City are already gearing up for Christmas.

This is the eighth year for the Devon Ice Rink in downtown Oklahoma City, and it has become a popular winter attraction.

It will be open seven days a week, beginning Friday, Nov. 9 through Jan. 27.

There will also be a live DJ every Friday night in December.

Tickets are $13 for all ages, and just $8 if you bring your own ice skates.