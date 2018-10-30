First College Football Playoff Rankings Released
The first College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday.
Oklahoma comes in at 7th in the first rankings, and are one of four Big 12 teams in the top 25.
The top four teams after the regular season will advance to the playoff.
Here are the complete rankings:
College Football Playoff Rankings, Oct. 30
- Alabama (8-0)
- Clemson (8-0)
- LSU (7-1)
- Notre Dame (8-0)
- Michigan (7-1)
- Georgia (7-1)
- Oklahoma (7-1)
- Washington State (7-1)
- Kentucky (7-1)
- Ohio State (7-1)
- Florida (6-2)
- UCF (7-0)
- West Virginia (6-1)
- Penn State (6-2)
- Utah (6-2)
- Iowa (6-2)
- Texas (6-2)
- Mississippi State (5-3)
- Syracuse (6-2)
- Texas A&M (5-3)
- NC State (5-2)
- Boston College (6-2)
- Fresno State (7-1)
- Iowa State (4-3)
- Virginia (6-2)